Colin Cowherd on what Jaylon Smith’s extension reveals about Ezekiel Elliott and Jerry Jones’ relationship
The Dallas Cowboys have recently inked LB Jaylon Smith to a 6-year contract extension. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks this deal reveals about Ezekiel Elliott's prospects of an extension and about his relationship with Jerry Jones.
