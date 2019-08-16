Colin Cowherd isn’t buying GM Daryl Morey’s comment that James Harden is a better scorer than MJ
Colin Cowherd disagrees with Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan. Hear why he thinks, ‘it’s not even arguable’ and MJ is a much more efficient scorer.
