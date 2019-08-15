Colin Cowherd: Lack of durability will always prevent OBJ from being an all-time great WR
Video Details
Reports say that Odell Beckham Jr. has suffered a hip injury at Cleveland Browns training camp. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that OBJ suffering yet another injury further solidifies that he can never be an all-time great WR.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618