Colin Cowherd questions if paying Dak, Zeke and Amari is a smart move for the Cowboys
Video Details
All 3 of Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper remain unsigned to long-term deal. Hear why Colin Cowherd questions their collective talent and if paying all 3 of them is a smart move for the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618