Colin Cowherd offers up some advice to Jerry Jones for contract negotiations
Video Details
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently made some strange comments about contract negotiations with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks Jones should do after his remarks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618