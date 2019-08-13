Colin Cowherd disagrees with LeBron posting a photo of himself amongst Kobe, Magic, Shaq and Kareem
Video Details
Colin Cowherd disagrees with LeBron James posting a photo of himself amongst Shaq, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Hear why Colin thinks LeBron has 'something to prove' to Los Angeles.
