Colin Cowherd: Handling of Wentz contract will give Eagles advantage over Cowboys for next decade
The Philadelphia Eagles locked up Carson Wentz relatively quietly and now the Dallas Cowboys are attempting to lock up QB Dak Prescott. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the way that the Eagles handled Wentz's contract will give them an advantage in the NFC East for the next decade.
