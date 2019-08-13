Colin Cowherd advocates for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold’s longevity in the NFL
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- New York Jets
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Sam Darnold
- Sam Darnold
- The Herd
- Valentine Holmes
-
Colin Cowherd is convinced Sam Darnold’s longevity in the NFL will make him second best to Patrick Mahomes II over the next 12 years. Hear why he's convinced the New York Jets QB has a prosperous future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618