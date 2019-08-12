Greg Jennings on Antonio Brown’s helmet drama: ‘I’m on his side when it comes to fighting it to an extent’
Video Details
Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd in studio to discuss Antonio Brown refusing to change his playing helmet. Hear why Greg is in support of AB fighting to keep his old helmet.
