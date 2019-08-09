Doug Gottlieb believes the Arizona Cardinals are ‘all in’ on Kyler Murray’s success despite his size
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb believes Kyler Murray is a 'perfect fit' for the Arizona Cardinals. Hear why he thinks the Cardinals are 'all in' on Kyler's success despite his size.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618