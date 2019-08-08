Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers criticizing special teams drills shows things aren’t starting well with Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers recently said in an interview that he isn't a fan of his team performing live special teams drills. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that this is the equivalent of him rolling his eyes and why this shows he's already off to a bad start with new HC Matt LaFleur.
