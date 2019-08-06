Colin Cowherd on why comparing Aaron Donald to MJ isn’t logical due to NBA players’ impact
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses a recent comment that Aaron Donald can be compared to Michael Jordan because of the dominance at his position. Hear why Colin believes NFL players' overall impact cannot be compared to that of an NBA player.
