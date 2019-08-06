Colin Cowherd questions if Jon Gruden is more of a TV star than a football coach
HBO's Hard Knocks with the Oakland Raiders premiers tonight and Jon Gruden is set to star in the docuseries, but Colin Cowherd is worried that Gruden may be more focused on being a TV star than an NFL head coach.
