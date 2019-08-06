Colin Cowherd explains why Jerry and Stephen Jones are winning the PR battle with Ezekiel Elliott
Video Details
Ezekiel Elliott has yet to report to Dallas Cowboys training camp and Jerry Jones has took to the media to discuss the holdout. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that Jerry and his son Stephen Jones are winning the PR battle and have a better public perception than Zeke does.
