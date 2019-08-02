Chris Broussard on Carmelo Anthony: ‘I don’t think he’s getting back in the league’
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Doug Gottlieb to discuss Carmelo Anthony discussing wanting to continue his career in the NBA. Hear why Broussard thinks him being a 'fit' is the biggest hurdle.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618