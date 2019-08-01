Colin Cowherd: Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout is being brilliantly reframed by Jerry Jones
Colin Cowherd thinks Ezekiel Elliott's holdout is affecting Dallas Cowboys teammates more than its management. Should the Cowboys pay Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper before Zeke?
