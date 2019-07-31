Colin Cowherd plays the ’presser cooker’ game with NFL teams
Video Details
Colin Cowherd play a game called 'presser cooker' where he dresses up as NFL personnel figures to do an intense press conference about topics.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618