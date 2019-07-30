Greg Jennings discusses what makes Aaron Rodgers great and explains his similarities with LeBron
Video Details
Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. He explains why Aaron Rodgers' greatness cannot be slighted and compares the QB to LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618