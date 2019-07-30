Colin Cowherd thinks Jared Goff was ‘overlooked’, but has now validated his position in the NFL

Video Details

The NFL Top 100 list has released its latest group of players and Jared Goff ranked as the No. 32 player in the league. Colin Cowherd explains why Goff's 2018-19 campaign did a lot in earning respect from his contemporaries as one of the league's best QB's

