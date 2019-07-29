Colin Cowherd: Cowboys have ‘backed themselves into a corner’ and will have to pay Ezekiel Elliott
Video Details
Ezekiel Elliott is officially not at Dallas Cowboys training camp and Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on the holdout. Hear why he thinks the Cowboys have 'backed themselves into a corner' and will have to end up paying Zeke.
