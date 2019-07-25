Colin Cowherd says he’s not anti-Cam Newton, he was just ahead of the curve with criticism
NFL.com released their top-100 list and ranked Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton 87th in the league. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes this ranking proves that he was simply ahead of the curve with his evaluation and criticism of Cam.
