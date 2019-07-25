Colin Cowherd questions if the Clippers will be able to handle pressure of being favorites
The addition of both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard has catapulted the Los Angeles Clippers into championship territory. Hear why Colin Cowherd questions if the Clippers, a historically losing franchise, will be able to handle the pressure of being a favorite.
