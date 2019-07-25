Colin Cowherd: Browns still have a lot to prove before shedding losing reputation
Cleveland Browns HC Freddie Kitchens recently made comments about his team competing for a Super Bowl. Hear why Colin Cowherd likes Kitchens' comments, but thinks the team is still very close to falling apart mid-season.
