Colin Cowherd explains why Zion Williamson’s value is worth more than most NFL players
Colin Cowherd talks about Zion Williamson signing a reported $75 million deal with Jordan brand. He explains why NBA stars, including young ones like Zion, are worth more than NFL players because of the machine of the NFL.
