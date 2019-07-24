Colin Cowherd: Cowboys would be a lot less tolerant of Zeke’s actions if Dak was an elite QB
Video Details
Ezekiel Elliott has had his fair share of off-field issues since his arrival in the NFL. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the Dallas Cowboys would be a lot less tolerant of Zeke's actions if Dak Prescott was an elite QB
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618