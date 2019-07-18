Josh Norman on facing Aaron Rodgers: It was always a battle of ‘wits’
Video Details
Washington Redskins DB Josh Norman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his experience playing against Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Hear why he says they were always trying to out-smart each other.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618