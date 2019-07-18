Will Blackmon: Ezekiel Elliott should not hold out from Cowboys training camp because he is ‘tradable’
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd to discuss reports Ezekiel Elliott will not attend training-camp without a new deal. Hear why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys should 'pay him,' but also thinks he shouldn't hold out because he is 'tradable.'
