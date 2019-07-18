Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers’ biggest flaw is his hesitance to adapt
Video Details
Aaron Rodgers has had a stellar career with the Green Bay Packers but Colin Cowherd points out that his biggest flaw is is hesitance to adapt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618