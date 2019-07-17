Colin Cowherd: Optimism and hope surrounding teams is why the NFL remains king
Video Details
The race for the Super Bowl is wide open and Colin Cowherd loves it. Hear why he believes that hope and optimism surrounding NFL teams is the reason the NFL is king in the American sports arena and also check out which teams he has in his Super Bowl bubble.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618