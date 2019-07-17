Colin Cowherd: Zeke is causing too much ‘organizational tension’ and Cowboys need to move on
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses Ezekiel Elliott's reported training-camp holdout and what it shows about his immaturity. Hear why he thinks it's time for the Dallas Cowboys to move on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618