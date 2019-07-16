Colin Cowherd explains why you can’t win with Russell Westbrook as the first option
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why you can't win with Russell Westbrook as the first option and provides detail on the amount of control the Oklahoma City Thunder gave Westbrook.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618