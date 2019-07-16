Colin Cowherd has a solution for Ezekiel Elliott’s reported training-camp holdout: Trade him
Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly planning on sitting out of Dallas Cowboys training camp in hopes of receiving a new contract. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks it isn't too crazy of an idea for the team to trade Zeke.
