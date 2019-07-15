Cuttino Mobley: Ben Simmons could be an all-time great if he had a consistent jump shot
Video Details
Cuttino Mobley joins Colin Cowherd in studio to discuss Ben Simmons. Hear why Cuttino thinks Ben needs to work harder on his jump shot to help the Philadelphia 76ers more to win a title.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618