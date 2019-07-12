Colin Cowherd grades the top 12 duos currently in the NBA
With Russell Westbrook seemingly the last domino to fall during this NBA offseason, Colin Cowherd takes a look at the top 12 duos in the NBA and grades them on both talent and chemistry.
