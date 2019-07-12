Colin Cowherd says the Thunder could’ve avoided mistakes if they followed Bill Belichick’s golden rule
Video Details
In his reaction to the Russell Westbrook - Chris Paul trade, Colin Cowherd explains how Sam Presti and the Thunder could’ve avoided mistakes if they followed Bill Belichick’s theory of know your personnel.
