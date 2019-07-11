Colin Cowherd: Kawhi’s path to greatness isn’t as odd as it has been made out to be
Some think that Kawhi Leonard's path to greatness has been unorthodox but Colin Cowherd isn't one of those people. Hear Colin compare Kawhi's path to Michael Jordan's and LeBron James' paths, proving that Kawhi's path isn't too odd.
