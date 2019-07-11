Colin Cowherd explains why he isn’t as high as others are on this current Lakers roster
Video Details
The Los Angeles Lakers have a ton of hype surrounding the team heading into the 2019-2020 season but Colin Cowherd thinks we should pump the brakes. Hear why Colin isn't as high as others are on this edition of the Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618