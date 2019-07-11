Colin Cowherd understands Melvin Gordon’s holdout — RBs have become the ‘brake pads of the NFL’
Reports say that Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon will be holding out until he receives a new contract from his team and Colin Cowherd understands why. Hear why Colin thinks RBs have become the 'brake pads of the NFL.'
