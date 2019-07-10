Chris Broussard discusses the negative impacts of NBA players requesting trades
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd in studio to discuss NBA. Hear why he thinks NBA players prematurely requesting trades is a bad thing for the league.
