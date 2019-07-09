Colin Cowherd: MLB balls aren’t ‘juiced,’ the game is just gravitating towards hitting home runs
Justin Verlander recently said in an interview that he believes baseballs being used in the MLB are 'juiced' so players will be able to hit more home runs. Hear why Colin Cowherd isn't buying that and his reasoning why the league is gravitating towards hitting home runs.
