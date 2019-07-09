Stephen Jackson defends Russell Westbrook: ‘Sam Presti did a bad job of not keeping that team together’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- James Harden
- Kevin Durant
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- Stephen Jackson
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Stephen Jackson gives his take on why players leave Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder's blunders. Hear him say why Westbrook doesn't deserve all of the blame for the Thunder struggles and them trading Paul George and letting Kevin Durant and James Harden walk.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618