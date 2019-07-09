Colin Cowherd: If Kawhi wins a title with Clippers, he will move into MJ and LeBron’s ‘class’
Hear Colin Cowherd's case for Kawhi Leonard being in Michael Jordan and LeBron James' class if he were to win a title with a 3rd team in the Los Angeles Clippers.
