Chris Broussard: Kawhi signing with Clippers was the ‘biggest boss move’ ever seen by a player in the NBA
Video Details
Chris Broussard reacts to Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers after first arranging for Paul George to be traded to the team.
