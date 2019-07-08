Colin Cowherd: PG’s departure is more evidence Westbrook ‘chose the wrong brand’ of basketball
Paul George's trade request and subsequent trade to the Los Angeles Clippers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks PG's request proves that his teammate Russell Westbrook 'chose the wrong brand' of basketball.
