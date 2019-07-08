Colin Cowherd: Kawhi’s move to Clippers proves there is no competitive balance issue in the NBA
Many criticize the NBA for a perceived lack of competitive balance, but Colin Cowherd is not one of those people. Hear why Colin thinks Kawhi Leonard's move to the Los Angeles Clippers is yet more evidence that the NBA is doing just fine when it comes to competitive balance.
