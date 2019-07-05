Ric Bucher: Kawhi Leonard’s familiarity with the Raptors makes it the best fit for him right now
Ric Bucher and Doug Gottlieb discuss all things Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Ric Bucher believes Kawhi Leonard's familiarity with the Toronto Raptors would be best for him right now.
