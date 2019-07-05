Chris Broussard weighs in on reports about why KD left the Warriors
Video Details
Tons of reports have surfaced about Kevin Durant during his time with the Golden State Warriors and why he left the team. Hear Chris Broussard's thoughts on the reports and what he believes is the real reason KD left the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618