Doug Gottlieb explains why Kawhi Leonard should not sign with the Lakers
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb opens up the show today to discuss Kawhi Leonard's free agency. Hear why Doug is in favor of Kawhi not signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and signing elsewhere.
