Chris Broussard would pick Klay Thompson to play with LeBron James and AD
- Kawhi Leonard
- Klay Thompson
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- The Herd
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers adding a superstar during NBA free agency. Find out why he would choose Klay Thompson over Kawhi Leonard to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
