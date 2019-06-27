Colin Cowherd reacts to AD waiving trade kicker to create cap space for Lakers
Video Details
Anthony Davis just waived his trade-kicker clause to create $4 million in extra cap space to help the Los Angeles Lakers as they pursue free agents. Hear Colin's thoughts on AD's decision to help the team.
